Jo Andres, Wife of Actor Steve Buscemi, Dead at 65

Steve Buscemi is mourning the loss of his wife and the mother of his son, Jo Andres, after the celebrated artist and filmmaker passed away in New York City at the age of 65 this week.

A cause of death has not been released to the public, according to E! News.

Buscemi and Andres wed in 1987 and welcomed a son, who they named Lucian, together in 1990.

Buscemi, who is known for his roles in major titles the likes of Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, Fargo and The Big Lebowski was not the only artist in the family. Andres was a visual artist and filmmaker whose website describes her work, which began to garner attention in the 1980s as “film/dance/light performances.” She went on to direct Black Kites in 1996.

Her husband was one of her biggest fans, with the comedic actor gushing in a 2009 Q&A with The Independent that his favorite work of art is “something by my wife Jo Andres. She paints, she makes films, she has done performance.”

The couple was last seen together at a cinema event in New York City seven months ago.

The family reportedly began the funeral procession from their home with multiple of Buscemi’s costars, family and friends in attendance. According to RadarOnline, his brother, Michael, and son, Lucian, helped carry the wicker casket.

Buscemi’s Big Lebowski co-star, John Turturro, stopped by the home to offer support and Sopranos star, Aida Turturro, paid a visit.

FDNY firefighters were also in attendance to support their former coworker. In the wake of 9/11 Buscemi worked as a volunteer firefighter.

The family has not yet released a statement on Andres passing, but they are not the only family of artists reeling from the loss of a matriarch.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Neil Young’s ex wife, Pegi, with whom he shared two children, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“Thanks Pegi, for being such a wonderful mother to our children,” Young, 73, said in a tribute to the singer. “You live on inside of them and the many you have touched.”

Pegi died on Jan. 1 in California, a year after she was diagnosed with cancer. Her death was announced on her official Instagram account.

“With great sadness, we confirm that on January 1st, after a yearlong battle with cancer, Pegi Young – mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, musician, activist and co-founder of the Bridge School – passed away surrounded by her friends and family in her native California,” the statement read. “We request that the families’ privacy be respected at this time.”