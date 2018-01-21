Jinger Duggar’s Due Date Leaked on Church Website

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has tried to keep her pregnancy a mystery to fans, but it looks like her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, might have spilled the beans online.

Vuolo updated his bio on his church's website, summarizing his journey through religion and his career path. At the bottom, he added a paragraph about his relationship with Jinger.

"Jeremy and his wife Jinger were married in November 2016 and now reside together in Laredo, Texas, on the border of the United States and Mexico, as Jeremy continues to serve as the pastor of Grace Community Church. They are expecting their first child in July of 2018," the paragraph reads.

The July due date was a big reveal for fans, though it's unclear whether Vuolo meant to let it slip or not.

Either way, Vuolo clearly went back in and edited the bio at some point. When he first wrote it, it read that he and Jinger "were married in November 2017." That error has been corrected, while the due date remains the same.

The Vuolos announced their pregnancy on Jan. 3 to the excitement of fans and family. They haven't learned the sex of the baby, though the rest of the Duggar clan have their hopes.

"The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage," the couple said in their announcement. "We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord's mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!"

"We are praising God for this beautiful gift, and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy," they added.