Jim Carrey and Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga Breakup After Dating for Less Than a Year

Jim Carrey and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga have split less than one year after they made their red carpet debut together, with multiple sources confirming the news to Us Weekly.

One source said that the couple broke up earlier this year. In January, Carrey and Gonzaga made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Showtime Golden Globes Nominees Celebration, just hours after it was reported that they were dating.

One day later, the couple attended the Golden Globe Awards together on Jan. 6, where Carrey was nominated for his work in the Showtime series Kidding. “I’m very lucky. I feel very lucky,” Carrey told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the ceremony while gushing over his girlfriend. “She’s not only beautiful, she’s wickedly talented and amazing and smart.”

“She’s incredible, unbelievable, wicked talent and amazing person,” the comedian added to Extra, joking, “Not bad for a first date…I just want first base tonight, I’m not looking to take the field.”

Gonzaga shared a photo from the weekend on Instagram, writing, “Most partial to this talented nominee. #goldenglobes.”

The actor’s last Instagram post featuring Carrey came in March, when she shared a photo of Carrey jokingly spoon-feeding director Michel Gondry an ice cream sundae with a caption that read, “My moon [Michel Gondry] and my man.”

Carrey and Gonzaga met while playing love interests on Kidding, which stars Carrey as fictional children’s television star Jeff Pickles. The series premiered on Showtime in September 2018. The pair also worked together on the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, which premiered in 2017 and ran for two seasons. Carrey executive produced the show and Gonzaga had a recurring role on the series.

Carrey was previously married to actress Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995 and actress Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997. He dated Jenny McCarthy for five years before they split in 2010. Carrey later began a realationship with makeup artist Cathriona White in 2012. The couple had broken up before White passed away in September 2015 from a prescription drug overdose.

