Jessica Simpson Opens up About Married Life With Husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson recently opened up about married life with her husband Eric Johnson, saying that he keeps her “hot.”

Entertainment Tonight spoke with the singer while she was attending BeautyConLa, and she gushed over her spouse of four years which whom she shares two children.

“He’s always throwing around the kids, and he’s just an amazing father, it makes me want to stay young,” she said. “Like how can you be so active? I mean watching the kids running makes me exhausted.”

Regarding whether or not they would like to have more kids, Simpson said they are “good” and “chilling.”

“I mean we’re very happy and we know how to make babies very well but, we got the little one here,” she revealed, acknowledging her daughter Maxwell who was joining her for the big event.

“It is all about beauty and my daughter is just as obsessed with hair and make up and entertainment, as I am,” Simpson stated, adding that the convention was a “definite bring your daughter to work day.”

She also gave Maxwell credit for helping her with her own beauty line.

“She has helped me along the way,” Simpson said. “It’s good to have an opinion from a 6-year-old, we all need a little youth.”

While she is often busy with her many product lines and family life, Simpson admitted that still makes sure to carve out some time for herself.

“I always like set time aside to, you know, love on myself for a little bit. I feel like as women we all need that, every day,” she shared. “Like, kind of a little pep talk in front of the mirror with some contour.”

She went on to say that she frequently goes without makeup, but enjoys glamming things up now and then.

“When I do put on makeup I do feel like a lady,” Simpson quipped. “I don’t know if it’s just because I’m from the South.”

While they have been married for less than five years, Simpson and Johnson actually first began dating back in 2010. Maxwell, their oldest, was born two years later in 2012.

Then, in 2013, Simpson gave birth to their son Ace Knute Johnson. The couple eventually married a couple of years later.

Are you a Beauty Fiend? If so, I’ve got a habit for you… https://t.co/7oxnzRvoeG #JSBeautyFiend 💋 pic.twitter.com/j0ECK9TENB — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 14, 2018

While she is well-known for her music career, that’s taken somewhat of a backseat to her beauty and clothing lines lately. She is currently promoting a new makeup brush line called Beauty Fiend.