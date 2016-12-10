Jessica Simpson Continues Her Streak of Throwback Photos With a Photo of Her in a Santa Costume

Jessica Simpson is getting into the holiday spirit. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a photo of her in a Santa Claus suit for 102.7 KISS-FM’s Jingle Ball concert.
“Gettin’ in the spirit” Simpson said in the post.
The 36-year-old has been posting a ton of throwback photos the past couple of weeks. From a picture of her in the hospital before she gave birth to Ace, who is now 3 years old!
Or how could we forget her famous “chicken of the sea” comment.
We also are loving the 2001 American Music Awards throwback! Be right back, swooning over this hair and outfit.