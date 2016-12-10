Celebrity Couples

Jessica Simpson Continues Her Streak of Throwback Photos With a Photo of Her in a Santa Costume

Gettin’ in the spirit. 😳 #FBF #santasuit #JingleBall2000A photo posted by Jessica Simpson […]

Gettin’ in the spirit. 😳 #FBF #santasuit #JingleBall2000

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Jessica Simpson is getting into the holiday spirit. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a photo of her in a Santa Claus suit for 102.7 KISS-FM’s Jingle Ball concert.

“Gettin’ in the spirit” Simpson said in the post.

The 36-year-old has been posting a ton of throwback photos the past couple of weeks. From a picture of her in the hospital before she gave birth to Ace, who is now 3 years old!

Ace being held by his Dad #aceknute

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Or how could we forget her famous “chicken of the sea” comment.

#Chickenofthesea

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

We also are loving the 2001 American Music Awards throwback! Be right back, swooning over this hair and outfit.

Throwing it back to 2001 #AMA Bring it 2017

A video posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

