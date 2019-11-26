Jessica Biel Spotted Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring After Justin Timberlake Photo Drama

Jessica Biel isn’t letting the drama surrounding her husband, Justin Timberlake, and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright take a toll on her marriage. Just days after Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed holding hands in New Orleans, Biel was spotted out and about for the first time, her wedding ring still in place.

According to the Daily Mail, Biel, who married Timberlake in 2012, the couple sharing 4-year-old son Silas, was photographed smiling in a self-serve parking garage in Los Angeles. Wearing a white long-sleeved top with ripped jeans, Biel also notably still had on her wedding ring, subtly implying that she isn’t letting the drama affect her marriage.

Meanwhile, Timberlake on Monday was also spotted for the first time since the photos of himself and Wainwright surfaced. Having returned to work on the upcoming film, in which he portrays the titular character, the actor was seen entering and exiting his trailer on-set, dressed in both casual clothes and his character’s costume. Unlike his wife, Timberlake was without his wedding ring, though that could be due to filming.

Just days earlier, Timberlake found himself embroiled in drama and shrouded in rumors of possible infidelity after he and Wainwright were photographed holding hands under a table at a bar in New Orleans. A second photo showed Wainwright’s hand on Timberlake’s leg, and a video showed Timberlake draping his arm around the actress’ waist.

Although a source initially claimed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight that Timberlake and Biel “love each other dearly,” a separate source seemed to allege that the weekend outing did have an effect on their marriage to a certain extent.

“They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable. He had too much to drink and got carried away,” the source claimed. “Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her. She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that’s the end of the story.”

At this time, neither Timberlake nor Biel have publicly commented on the incident. A representative for Wainwright said that there is “no validity to this speculation” about her and Timberlake” and that “they are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”