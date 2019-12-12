Jessica Biel Spotted by Eagle-Eyed Fans Without Wedding Ring in Video After Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Drama

Does Jessica Biel‘s return to Instagram signal trouble in her marriage? On Thursday, the actress made her first social media post since the scandal involving her husband, Justin Timberlake, and his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright, broke, and as one eagle-eyed viewer pointed out, she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the video.

“Where are your ring?” one fan asked amid the flurry of comments.

“Not seeing her wedding ring,” another wrote.

Biel, standing among a few others in the paid partnership ad, was, as the commenter pointed out, without her ring.

As another commenter pointed out, however, the video seems to be one that was filmed several months ago, well before the drama was even sparked.

“This video is from September or before,” the fan pointed out. “If you scroll thru (sic) a few of her pics u can see her in the same outfit and look in a September post. Promoting the same thing. Before the recent news. So no need to infer she doesn’t have her ring on now because of that.”

In the weeks since her marriage was shrouded in drama, Biel has, in fact, been spotted still sporting her wedding ring. The actress, who has not publicly commented on the scandal, was seen out and about in Los Angeles in late November, with the shiny diamond ring still visible on her finger.

In fact, while rumors continue to swirl that trouble is brewing between the couple, who married in 2012 and share 4-year-old son Silas, several sources have claimed that the scandal will not break them.

“Obviously Justin drank too much this time, but Jessica believes he didn’t cheat on her,” a source told PEOPLE. “What’s most important to her in life is her family and being the best mom to Silas. She’ll never break up her family over something like this.”

Biel has not publicly addressed the scandal. Timberlake, who has also been seen still wearing his wedding ring, called the incident a “lapse in judgement” in a public apology to Biel earlier this month.