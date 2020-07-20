Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: What to Know About Their Relationship

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have had some serious ups and downs in their 13-year relationship as one of the most famous A-List couples in Hollywood. The singer, 39, and actress, 38, first met in 2007, and have since built a family together including 5-year-old son Silas. Saturday, The Daily Mail reported the couple had welcomed a second child after a private pregnancy, leaving their fans eagerly awaiting confirmation from the possible new parents. Until then, keep scrolling to read all about their relationship through the years, from break ups and scandals to baby news and happier times.

Love at First Sight View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jan 31, 2018 at 1:00pm PST The two first met in 2007 at a birthday party Timberlake was throwing for a mutual friend, he told Us Weekly in October 2012. "There was nothing starry about the way we got together. It was very un-Hollywood-esque, in fact," recalled Timberlake. "We met and got talking. Afterwards I asked my friend if I could call her and ask her out. My friend called Jessica and Jessica said yes, and so I called her." He continued that it was important for him to ask out his future wife "the old fashioned way" by telephone. "That's something I learned from both my stepdad and my grandfather — that there is a thing called chivalry and it doesn't have to die with the birth of the internet," he continued. "The way I see it, if you're asking a girl out on a date, it's only right to do it in a way that she can hear your voice. I had to be pretty persistent in order to get her to say yes. But I have a fair amount of tenacity and if I want something I stick to it. And in the end she agreed."

Taking a Break The couple soon became one of Hollywood's biggest couples, but in March 2011, representatives for the couple told PEOPLE that the two had split. "Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways," their statement read at the time. "The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other." Biel and Timberlake didn't stay broken up for long, however, as they were spotted in July of that same year reconnecting over tacos and riding bikes.

Engaged View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Feb 14, 2019 at 7:14pm PST In December 2011, Timberlake popped the question to Biel while in Montana. He told The Knot years later in 2018 of the proposal, "Without going into too much of a personal story, it started to really come together just talking about being in the mountains." "When I did propose, I was saying to her, I was like, 'Oh look at the shadows on the mountains,' and I had the ring on my pinkie—I guess I will just tell the story," he said. "I had the ring on my pinkie and I was like, 'Look at the shadows over there on the mountains,' and she was like, 'Oh yeah, that's beautiful,' and I was like, 'Do you see it?'"

Marriage The two would marry in an intimate ceremony in the Italian countryside in October 2012. That same month, the singer told Us Weekly he looked at the partnership he was entering as a "team effort" based on the successful relationship he had seen between his mother and stepfather. "Some days are better than other days for all of us — and if we have our good days and bad days individually, and then we're dealing with someone else's good and bad days on top of that, it's going to add up," Timberlake said. "My mother is a ball of fire in the world and I love that about her. But what I have learned from my stepdad is something as important, which is patience and compassion. Because when you are living with someone else, those two qualities go a long way."

Growing the Family View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 31, 2015 at 3:29pm PST After more than two years as a married couple, Timberlake announced in January 2015 that Biel was expecting their first child together. "Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes! This year, I'm getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN'T WAIT. #BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow #WeAreTakingBets," he wrote next to a picture of him kissing her stomach. In April, the two would welcome son Silas Randall to the family. Parenting has certainly looked different amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Timberlake joked on SiriusXM Hits 1 in February that being plunged into "24-hour parenting" had forced he and Biel to dig deep in order to stay sane. "We're doing good. We're mostly commiserating over the fact that we … just, 24-hour parenting is just not human," he joked, adding that even his 5-year-old sometimes gives him a look where he goes, "Cool. I got you."

Scandal The couple was thrust into the spotlight for their first public scandal in November, when photos emerged of Timberlake getting cozy with co-star Alisha Wainwright emerge at a dinner with other cast and crew members from the film they were working on. Despite both parties insisting the outing was innocent, Timberlake apologized in a lengthy message on Instagram in December. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," the singer wrote. "I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."