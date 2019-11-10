‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts Heated Quote Amid Domestic Violence, Child Endangerment Case

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro summed up his feelings in an angry quote on Instagram this weekend in the midst of his court battle with ex Jen Harley. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has been accused of domestic violence, and has pleaded not guilty. On Sunday, he revealed how he intends to proceed with Harley in his life.

“I forgive you, but stay the f— out of my life,” read the quote on Magro’s Instagram on Sunday.

The quote was attributed to author R.H. Sin, a contemporary poet from New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magro felt that the message should be resonant with everybody in one way or another, as he captioned the post: “Everyone say it with me!”

Everyone say it with me!

Fans definitely connected with the post, as it picked up over 27,500 likes in a matter of two hours. The comments filled up as well, with lots of hearty agreement and cries of “Amen.”

“Self love is the way forward,” one fan wrote.

“My life mantra,” added another.

“U got this ur strong!!” a third person commented.

A few fans worried that Magro should not be so upfront with his feelings on social media, since his case is ongoing.

“From experience, limit what you say online it can be held against you in court,” a follower advised.

Magro is expected back in court this week to answer the allegations that he violently abused his girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Jen Harley. According to a report by In Touch Weekly, a city attorney filed for a protection order against Magro on Harley’s behalf.

Magro’s pre-trial begins on Tuesday, Nov. 12. He faces seven misdemeanor charges: false imprisonment, willfully inflicting corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant, willful and unlawful criminal threats, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon and two counts of resisting arrest. The alleged weapon was a knife.

Magro’s lawyer, Scott E. Leemon issued a public statement as the news got around. He argued that the reports have been exaggerated, and that there is no solid evidence against his client.

“The facts and circumstances around Ronnie’s arrest have been misreported and exaggerated, like we mentioned in the past. We are happy the District Attorney’s refused to file any charges and we look forward to addressing this matter with [the] City Attorney; until then, we will make no further comment,” he said. “The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro this morning is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Fans have watched Magro’s relationship with Harley spiral further and further out of control in recent years, both on and off reality TV. Both have been arrested for alleged domestic violence against each other. So far, Magro has not made any other public statements on the case.