‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Requests Primary Physical Custody

Roger Mathews, the estranged husband of Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, has requested primary physical custody of the former couple’s children.

According to PEOPLE, 43-year-old Mathews has petitioned the court for primary custody of two-year-old Greyson Valor and four-year-old Meilani Alexandra.

He reportedly feels like it would be “in the children’s best interest.” The court has not yet made a decision on the matter.

Mathews may have a tough time convincing the court to agree with his request, based on accusations of abuse that Farley previously brought against him.

“I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them,” Farley wrote in a letter she published online.

“I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie…,” she added. “I still remained silent as challenging as it was … why? Because, greater good.”

“I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” Farley went on to say. “You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior.”

“You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?” the Jersey Shore cast member continued. “How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther. When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.”

Mathews has denied the allegations, taking to Instagram to provide his own statement on the matter.

“I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” he said.

“I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it and just shoot from the hip,” Mathews also stated. “We were going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it. We’ve proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again.”

“There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim,” he concluded. “This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”

Farley and Mathews married in October 2015, with Farley filing for divorce in September 2018.