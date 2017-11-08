Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary

September is proving to be a very special month for Little People, Big World couple, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. Not only did the two welcome their first child, Ember Jean, earlier this month, but the young couple are also celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

The Roloffs are not shy to speak openly about their marriage via social media, particularly with advice shared via their blog, Beating 50 Percent, that aims to build “better than average marriages,” and giving “more than 50 percent to your spouse.”

But to honor their big day, the TLC stars took to social media on Wednesday to share their anniversary plans with fans and followers, including the rituals the two take part in every year to honor their marriage.

First-time mom, Audrey took to Instagram on Thursday to share the couple’s wedding photos via the Stories feature.

“Today marks 3 years being married to my best friend,” Audrey wrote atop the image of Jeremy kissing her on the cheek. “I love you more babe.”

Hours later, Audrey shared another image of the two from their wedding day with a link to their Instagram account for Beating 50 Percent. The two, who had known each other for five years prior to tying the knot, dated for three years in a long distance relationship and were engaged for just five-and-a-half months.

Jeremy kicked off their anniversary celebrations by sharing with fans on his Instagram account the dinner setup for the night, showing their kitchen table decorated with flowers, a bottle of wine and letters that spelled out, “Happy 3 Year Anniversary AUJ.”

In Instagram Stories shared to their account for Beating 50 Percent, Roloff shared footage of what he and wife Audrey were up to, revealing that his mother, Amy, brought them a “simple” and “nice steak dinner” since Ember Jean is still young — and the pair haven’t had a chance to do a lot of cooking.

But Roloff admits a hard truth about marriage in his Story.

“Just because baby is young, doesn’t give us an excuse to not celebrate our anniversary,” he said, while recording himself in their Bend, Oregon home.

Jeremy goes on to share “happy marriage” means “happy family,” adding that the new parents are trying to get it started right in their newly found roles.

In another video snippet, Ember Jean can be heard crying loudly as Jeremy soothes her. He goes on to reveal in the next video that the two had a simple anniversary dinner, exchanged gifts and do what they do every year, which is to read the letter that they wrote each other last year, and write themselves a new letter for next year.

He goes on to say they ensure to chronologically highlight the big moments that happen in the year as well, including as an example he points out, the birth of their baby girl.

Ahead of their second anniversary last year, Audrey shared in an entry on their blog, Beating 50 Percent, that the secret to keeping their marriage fresh and loving was all about being open, vulnerable and very honest — especially for their anniversary.

Not afraid to keep it real and share their secrets to healthy marriage, the 25-year-old revealed how how she and husband, Jeremy recite their wedding vows when having sex.

“It’s something that we have decided to do every year on our anniversary as a way of putting gas on the fire of our oneness,” Audrey said.

It may be unconventional, but she said it has had a profound impact on their marriage, saying it was “the most intimate thing we have ever done in our marriage, and probably the most intimate thing I have ever done in my life.”

She adds that it’s better to not think how it works, just try it out.

“The act of becoming physically and verbally one (at the same time) ensues an ocean of intimacy that I cannot attempt to describe… It’s the best version of ‘sex talk,’” she wrote.

