‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Hopes to ‘Uplift Him’ Amid Cancer Battle

Amid his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek‘s wife Jean Trebek, is trying to “uplift” her husband. In a rare interview with SurvivorNet, Jean opened up about how she and her husband are coping amid the longtime game show host’s health scare and revealed that she is relying on her faith and “sound healing” to help her “stay grounded.”

“It comes from a place of love, because I want to uplift him…and when I keep my own self buoyed and enjoying my life, I can actually share that with him,” Jean told the outlet of sound healing and her recently launched blog insidewink. “He can look at me and have a sense of ‘life is beautiful; my wife is doing something good.”

Jean went on to reveal advice for others who may be struggling.

“Just ask the universe, ‘What’s the next step for me?’ The universe will always respond,” she said. “I am absolutely sure that we live in a benevolent universe that is always conspiring for our highest and greatest good.”

After marrying in 1990, Trebek and Jean have remained strong. After announcing his diagnosis in March of this year, the Jeopardy! host praised his wife in a May interview with PEOPLE for remaining strong.

“Jeannie is wonderful,” Trebek told the outlet. “She cried of course this morning when she got the [good] news [about my tumors shrinking]. But it’s been a lot. It’s a lot of pressure.”

“My heart goes out to caregivers,” he continued. “Because they have to deal with their loved ones suffering and they also don’t always know how to help because there’s not much they can do, except try to make you feel more comfortable, at ease and not worry about ordinary stuff. They’ve also got to be strong and not allow their mate not to feel like they’re downhearted too.”

In March, Trebek made the heartbreaking announcement that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, promising his fans that he was “going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.” Although he revealed in May that his cancer was in “near remission” following several round of chemotherapy, stating that his tumors “shrunk by more than 50 percent, he revealed in September that he would have to undergo further chemotherapy.

Having hosted Jeopardy! for 35 years, taking over from host Art Fleming in 1984, Trebek has promised to continue his job until he is no longer able to, as the chemotherapy treatments are affecting his hosting abilities. He is currently signed on to host the game show through 2022.