Jennifer Wayne and William Michael Morgan Spark Engagement Rumors With Ring Picture

It looks like two country stars may have some news to share this New Year.

John Wayne’s granddaughter Jennifer Wayne, of the up-and-coming group Runaway June, sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo of two clasped hands, with hers noticeably weighed down with an elegant three-stone ring.

Tagged in the post was fellow country singer, William Michael Moore.

While the post doesn’t mention anything about marriage, it does read, “It’s you and me… forever.”

The couple has been relatively quiet about their relationship. Does this mean they’ll be adding wedding bells to their country western sound?

