Jennifer Lopez Opens up About Ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Thirsty Comment on Photo

Jennifer Lopez spoke about her ex’s “thirsty” comment on her Instagram on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, saying that it was not as big of a deal as some thought.

Lopez recently became engaged to Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, but their relationship has been plagued with questions of jealousy and infidelity. This included a January incident when Lopez’s ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, left an adoring comment on a photo of her. However, on The Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Lopez said that Combs and Rodriguez had smoothed the whole thing out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He wrote Alex after [commenting],” Lopez said. “He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’ We were together so many years ago. It’s just like … we were kids, you know?”

Lopez and Combs dated very briefly in the late 1990s. They were arrested together in December of 1999 in connection with a shooting in New York City. Lopez was exonerated not long after, and she broke things off with Combs.

In January, the 49-year-old rapper commented “OMG” with a heart-eyes emoji on an Instagram photo of Lopez. Fans called it “thirsty,” and expected Rodriguez to be angry. Instead, the baseball player left his own comment simply saying: “Lucky me.”

“He doesn’t play. He’s a crazy Dominican,” Lopez joked about Rodriguez. “Do not disrespect that man.”

As for the allegations that Rodriguez has cheated on Lopez, she told the radio hosts that she feels confident in her relationship.

“It doesn’t matter. I know what the truth is,” she said. “I know who he is, he knows who I am. We’re just happy. We’re not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is; I know what our relationship is.”

Former MLB player Jose Canseco made headlines when he claimed that Rodriguez was cheating on Lopez with his own ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. Jessica has denied those claims.

Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March on a tropical getaway, though they informed fans through social media. Friends and followers had been expecting the engagement for a long time, but an inside source later told Us Weekly that Lopez was completely surprised.

“[They] have always planned to spend the rest of their lives together, but they were so happy with exactly how things were, they weren’t sure if they wanted to go down that road,” the insider said. “It’s almost like they didn’t want to jinx it.”