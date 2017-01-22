Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Instagram Photo With Her Children Brings in Mixed Reviews

Oooohhh yeaaaahhhh… #coconutsandwich #mybabies #LOVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

Even though Jennifer Lopez has been spending more time with her new beau Drake, her two 8-year-old twins, Maximillian “Max” David and Emma Maribel are still her number one priority.

Earlier today, the singer/actress shared a photo of her and her two little love bugs hugging it out in what looks like a recording studio The mother captioned the photo, “Oooohhh yeaaaahhhh…” calling it a #coconutsandwich.

In the photo Lopez is seen kissing her daughter Emma on the lips, while Max joins in for a hug.

While it is no doubt this is a lovely family moment, some internet users found the photo to be sweet,

@JLo oww this is so beautiful 😭💞 — sofia lopez (@lxpezsofia) January 22, 2017

@JLo I will never get over how cute they are❤ I love you 3 with all my heart. — Precious Grey (@InfiniteJLover) January 22, 2017

Others thought the mom was crossing the line with a kiss on the lips. Comments have poured in on both her Instagram and Twitter. Lopez has yet to respond.

