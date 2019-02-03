Jennifer Lopez’s Killer Abs Photo Draws Attention From Newly Single Ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jennifer Lopez showed off her killer abs on Instagram Tuesday and instantly drew attention from former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, followed closely behind by her current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez shared a photo of herself in Niyama Sol gear on the ninth day of a “no sugar no carbs” challenge.

Diddy quickly commented, “OMG,” along with a heart-eyes emoji. Rodriquez added, “Lucky Me,” with hear, baseball and checkmark emojis.

Diddy, 49, and Lopez, 49, dated from 1999 to 2001. A source told Hollywood Life that Lopez was “flattered” by Diddy‘s comments, but is “totally in love” with Rodriguez, 43.

“She is totally in love with her boyfriend Alex, who even told her he was going to comment back at Diddy,” the source told the outlet. “Jen has remained friendly with Diddy over the years since they were a couple, and if the timing were different, she might feel differently about his sweet message online, but for now, she is fully invested in looking good for her man Alex.”

The source said the couple understand that Diddy’s comments were just the rapper mogul being playful.

“It was all done in fun and it’s flattering to Jen that people see her hard work paying off, even when it comes to those people that she has dated in her past,” the source said. “She is very confident in her relationship with Alex that a playful online back and forth, as this was, isn’t going to start any war or breakups. It’s all in good fun.”

Diddy was dating singer Cassie on-and-off over the past decade. The couple split for good in October 2018 after rumors surfaced that Diddy started daring Instagram model Jocelyn Chew. However, the New York Post reports that this relationship is over now.

“I ain’t gonna lie — my friends have been asking me if I’m ‘single Diddy’ yet,” Diddy said in an Instagram Stories video. “I’m single motherf–king Diddy. I ain’t gonna lie!”

Lopez and Rodriguez have been together since March 2017. There have been frequently rumors of an engagement, but the two have yet to take their relationship to that stage.

“Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do,” Lopez told USA Today of their relationship. “But it’s not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows.”

When asked about getting married, Lopez said they like where their relationship is today. “We’re happy. We’re taking it day-by-day. And it’s great,” she said.

The Second Act star has two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. Rodriguez has two children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, from a previous marriage.

“I have nothing but the most amazing things to say about Alex. He’s an incredible friend, partner and father. And he’s a family man. He’s just awesome,” Lopez told USA Today. “We have this great loving support system. You know no matter where you are that you’re rooting for each other.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/Getty Images