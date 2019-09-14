Jennifer Lopez Hints She Wants More Kids, Sparking Hilarious Response From Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez hinted she wants to add another member to her and Alex Rodriguez‘s blended family. The Hustlers star and singer revealed she would want more kids with her fiancé in the future during an interview with Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM. When Kotb asked her if she wanted more kids, Lopez simply responded saying, “Yeah.”

Shortly after, Kotb, 55, asked the 50-year-old singer’s MLB legend fiancé, 44, for his reaction to the possibility of another child.

“Interesting,” Rodriguez — who also has two kids from a previous relationship — joked during a Today show appearance, adding, “That’s a lot to unpack.”

Rodriguez said during the appearance that Lopez was inspired by Kotb, who became a mom for the first time at 52 when she and partner Joel Schiffman welcomed Haley Joy through adoption in 2017. PEOPLE reports Kotb also welcomed a second daughter, Hope Catherine, back in April.

“I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps,” the former New York Yankees shortstop and third baseman said. “Maybe we’ll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring.”

Lopez already shares 11-year-old twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez is dad to daughters Ella Alexander, 11, and Natasha Alexander, 14.

While the subject of children seems to be in the back burner at the moment, Lopez and Rodriguez are reportedly working on preparation for their upcoming nuptials. Lopez recently made headlines when she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her son Max would be walking her down the aisle.

As for the location of the wedding, Rodriguez had teased it would be a “long flight” for them, but the singer said plans are not in place yet.

“He’s just saying things,” she told the outlet. “We’re talking about it, but we don’t have any firm plans… and we’re talking about a lot of places [to get married in], but I don’t know yet.”

Lopez may also be getting busier in the next few months, as rumors have started circulating she is at the top of the list to perform at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show in 2020.

While the performer would not confirm if she had been approached, she said it would be “amazing” to headline the biggest stage in entertainment.

“I mean, it would be awesome,” Lopez said. “I think, like, when you’re a little girl and you’re dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that’s definitely one of those.”

She added with a smile, “it would be amazing.”