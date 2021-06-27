Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: See Photos of the Happy Couple Through the Years

"Bennifer," a.k.a. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, is officially back on. The couple has been seen getting close with one another ever since they took a trip to Montana together in May. Since it has been years since the two formerly dated, read on to take a trip down memory lane with Lopez and Affleck's relationship.

Lopez's recent excursion with Affleck comes about a month after she confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez. In mid-April, Lopez and Rodriguez released a statement to the Today Show in which they said that they "realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." The two added that they would "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects." Months after that confirmation, Lopez is now dating Affleck, whom she was previously engaged to.

Lopez and Affleck met about two decades ago while working on the infamous Gigli. While they would go on to get engaged, they later called off the wedding and split months later. Of course, since then, the two are apparently dating once more.