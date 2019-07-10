Jennifer Lopez Gets Sweet Confidence Boost From Alex Rodriguez After Admitting She’s ‘Not Happy’ on Tour

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are true couple goals! The “Dinero” singer opened up in a recently uploaded YouTube video admitting that she isn’t happy with herself, and Rodriguez came in, showing, yet one more time, why he’s her biggest fan.

“It was a tough show for me,” she said to the former MLB player, clarifying that her performance didn’t go as planned when she walked away with a bloody injury.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He responded with, “It was the best show I’ve seen so far. You guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby. You were down and you still came back up and had the best show.”

Lopez kept going — fighting back tears — saying, “I’m not happy with myself.”

The sports boradcaster immediately responded with,”You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea. Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound.”

The stump appears to have stemmed from the singer missing a few steps on stage, mixing up the choreography and hitting her forehead with the mic, drawing blood.

“I hit myself with the microphone,” she said. “Went like this; boom! I just looked to the side at the wrong time. Pete came, like a boxer, he just crushed it.”

“And I was like, ‘It hurts!’ And he was like, ‘I gotta do it or else it’s gonna blow up.’ And he just went down, and he goes, ‘You might need stitches.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no stitches,’” she recounted with tears in her eyes.

She mentioned that her face was dripping with blood before they were able to help patch up her wound.

That wasn’t the only thing that didn’t seem to go her way. The 49-year-old shared footage of her behind the scenes, struggling with a fever while still having to push through two shows. However, she had her number one supporter right by her side.

The recently engaged couple are planning to say “I do” sooner rather than later, but they don’t intend on having a big celebration for the ceremony. In fact, a source close to the couple revealed that they’re likely “not doing a huge wedding” and instead, may decide, to go for “a small family celebration that will, of course, include all four kids.”

No date has been set as of yet — at least publicly — but they have discussed the wedding since getting engaged. Although Rodriguez has a little more time on his hands these days since retiring, Lopez’s schedule is just gearing up with her judge role on World of Dance and her It’s My Party tour.