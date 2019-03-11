Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Marc Anthony Reportedly ‘Extremely Happy’ Following Engagement to Alex Rodriguez

As Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s friends and fans celebrate the power couple’s engagement, no one is happier for them than Lopez’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

A source close to Anthony told HollywoodLife that he reacted positively to the big news over the weekend.

“Marc is extremely happy for Jennifer,” the source said. “The kids love Alex and that’s all that matters to him.”

Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Maximillian David and Emme Maribel with Anthony, who were married from 2004 to 2014, although they had separated in July 2011. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez took to Instagram Saturday night to spread the happy news, sharing a photo of her massive new engagement ring. Lopez captioned the photo simply with multiple hearts, while Rodriguez wrote, “She said yes.”

The former Yankees star, 43, popped the question to the pop music icon, 49, while the couple were on vacation in the Bahamas. Following the proposal, Rodriguez shared an intimate video to his Instagram Story that showed how he laid out rose petals on a white bed that read, “I [heart] U.” He also brought in half a dozen long-stemmed roses, strategically placed on a bench at the foot of their bed.

Rodriguez spared no expense on Lopez’s new bauble, which is reportedly worth around $1.4 million.

“A-Rod went with a very classic emerald-cut diamond which accentuates Jennifer’s fingers with its elongated shape,” Brandon Hill of Chicago’s Steve Quick Jeweler told Us Weekly. “The diamond looks to be around 15 carats and is colorless with the highest clarity.”

The engagement prompted a rush of heartwarming responses from famous friends like Paris Hilton, Jenna Dewan, Gabrielle Union and Gwen Stefani. Lopez’s close friend, Ellen DeGeneres, left a funny comment on Lopez’s post.

“Yes. I’ll be your maid of honor,” the 61-year-old talk show host wrote.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who started dating in February 2017, are currently enjoying a tropical vacation together, documenting their getaway on social media with several selfies that show the future spouses more in love than ever.

Lopez and Rodriguez’s kids reportedly get along well.

“Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” Lopez told PEOPLE in December. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.’”