Jennifer Lopez and Drake Are Taking a Break

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are cooling off before they even really began.

A source close to the couple has revealed that the two performers are taking a break from their unconfirmed relationship. The superstars “have taken some time apart, not because they don’t want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane,” the insider told E! News.

Some suspected there was something amiss in the relationship after Lopez posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

“Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons,” she wrote.

But that doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over or destined to be done forever.

“Jlo and Drake are still talking, so people should know they are not in any means angry or that some incident happened. It mainly had to do with timing,” the source added. “They have just cooled things off a bit and it’s not as fast as it was in the beginning. They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each others’ lives, just doing their own thing now.”

Both artists have busy performance schedules as Drake tours in Europe and J-Lo returns to her residency in Las Vegas.

