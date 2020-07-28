✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have listed their Malibu, California, mansion for sale. The two bought it originally from actor Jeremy Piven in 2019 but Lopez described it as a "fixer-upper next to the water." After calling on none other than HGTV's Joanna Gaines, Lopez and Rodriguez polished up the inside and are ready to sell.

When the couple purchased the home, they dropped $6.6 million for it, but are now asking for $7.99 million according to TMZ. The 4,400 square-foot home includes five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths and is located right on the Pacific Ocean in Malibu. The three-story house was originally built in 1949 on the beach known as "Jane Seymour Beach" because she lives in that area. There's no word yet on why they're wanting to sell it but whoever the lucky homeowner is will certainly gain from such an estate.

Currently, they have a gorgeous spot on the east coast in Coral Gables, Florida, a $10 million mansion up north in the Hamptons, and a $28 million estate in Bel-Air. While all of their pads are rather large, Lopez recently downsized, by a lot, for a new purchase in Los Angeles. The World of Dance judge bought an eco-friendly bungalow in Encino that is worth $1,365. While that's still quite a bit of money, compared to their other purchases, this seems like pocket change. The 1948 remodeled home is 2,200 square feet of living space with a Spanish-Colonial style theme.

Lopez and Rodriguez are certainly keeping busy given the current pandemic. The sweet pair was supposed to walk down the aisle in Italy but were forced to postpone their special plans. While Lopez feels as if there is a greater plan in store for the two — after having to push their wedding back another time due to her busy work schedule — she did admit to being "heartbroken" over the decision. "[...] It's disappointing on one level. You know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finish filming it, I planned to take time off. Which is what we're doing kind of right now but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now," she told Hoda Kotb on Today. "I am a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans," she said, but says she's trusting God has a bigger plan.