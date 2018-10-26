Jennifer Lopez Sparks Engagement Rumors With Glittering Diamond Ring at Game 2 of World Series

Did former MLB player Alex Rodriguez finally put a ring on girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez‘s finger?

That is the exact question fans are asking after Rodriguez took to Instagram on Wednesday during Game 2 of the World Series to share video of his girlfriend flashing a shiny, sparkly new accessory.

View this post on Instagram Jennifer, what’s the sign?! ⚾️#Game2 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Oct 24, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT

“Jennifer, what’s the sign?! #Game2,” Rodriguez, 43, wrote of the clip captured at Fenway Park showing Lopez with her best impression of a baseball signal, while giving fans a glimpse of a shimmery new rock.

Lopez took to his comments section, writing, “Quick learner” with a laughing face emoji.

Fans of the couple flooded the comments, asking if the two were subtly teasing a possible engagement considering the new, gorgeous glittering ring.

“The sign I see is engagement,” one fan wrote alongside three diamond emojis.

“[Oh my God] that ring! Engagement!” another added.

“Hoping J.Lo gets her happy ending!” another fan wished.

Rodriguez or Lopez did not confirm or deny the rumors, but other fans took to the comments to clear up any engagement rumors by one observation: the ring was on her right hand and the front-facing camera was not reversed.

“It’s on the wrong finger, guys! It’s on her right!” a fan wrote with many more echoing the same thought.

Lopez and Rodriguez first started dating in March 2017, with Lopez calling the former New York Yankees player her “twin soul” at the 2018 MTV Music Awards.

This is not the first time the couple has been at the center of engagement rumors. Earlier this August, Rodriguez cleared the air with Hoda Kotb during an appearance the TODAY Show after the daytime host brought up a ring seen on the singer’s finger.

“I did give her that ring. I gave her that ring probably about four or five months ago,” Rodriguez said. “So I got her that ring. She loved it and look how beautiful she looks.”

Rodriguez added that the ring had a significance, but was not a symbol of their engagement. He went on to share that the two met at the right time in their life too.

“To be honest, if this happened when we were in our 20s, it would have never happened. It was just too much craziness. I wasn’t mature enough,” Rodriguez explained. “Boys, we’ve got to get our dumbness out of the way.”

