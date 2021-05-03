How Jennifer Garner Is Reacting to Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Spending Time With Jennifer Lopez

✖

Jennifer Garner is reportedly unconcerned about her ex-husband Ben Affleck spending time with his other ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. Affleck and Lopez have surprised the world recently by reconnecting after Lopez's split from MLB star Alex Rodriguez. While Affleck and Garner just divorced in 2018, a source close to her told Entertainment Tonight that she is more interested in Affleck's parenting skills than his relationship woes.

"Jen isn't bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben," the insider revealed. "What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad. They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority." Garner and Affleck married in 2005 — the year after he ended his engagement to Lopez. They have three children — 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel.

Affleck and Lopez never had children, but they were engaged from 2002 to 2004. Now, they have reportedly gotten together a few times since Lopez's breakup with A.Rod, but another source there told ET that there is nothing romantic about their reunion.

"Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that - friends," they said. "They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point, they only have a friendship. They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other."

In the last couple of weeks, multiple reports have emerged about Lopez and Affleck spending time together. In several cases, 48-year-old Affleck was spotted visiting 51-year-old Lopez, often getting dropped off at her home by an Escalade SUV that reportedly belongs to Lopez herself. Lopez has just recently returned to Los Angeles, California after shooting her new movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

J. Lo makes it a point to "have cordial relationships [with her exes], especially with Marc [Anthony], since he is the father of her children," an insider said of the meetings. Lopez and Rodriguez split up on April 15 in a joint statement, after four years of dating. They were engaged to be married. As for Affleck and Garner, their split has been amicable since it began in 2015, as Garner has helped Affleck through his alcoholism treatment for the sake of their children.

Affleck has a number of projects coming up as an actor and a producer, including the next DC Comics adaptation due in theaters, The Flash in 2022. Lopez's performance in Shotgun Wedding will hit theaters in 2022 as well.