The Financial Stakes of Jennifer Aniston’s Split With Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced on Thursday, Feb. 15 that they had separated after two years of marriage and nearly seven years together.

As one of the most high-profile couples around, both Aniston and Theroux are successful in their own right, and as it is unclear whether they signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage, it’s also unclear how the situation will be handled financially.

Forbes reports that Aniston made $16.5 million in 2015, the first year of the couple’s marriage, $21 million in 2016 and $25.5 million in 2017. During the course of her marriage to Theroux, she starred in films including Horrible Bosses 2 and Office Christmas Party, though most of her income came from endorsement deals with companies like Aveeno, Living Proof and Smartwater.

Meanwhile, Theroux has had success as both an actor and screenwriter, appearing in films like The Girl on the Train and providing voice work for The LEGO Ninjago Movie. He also appeared in and wrote Zoolander 2 and starred on the HBO series The Leftovers.

Both Aniston and Theroux also have upcoming projects in the works, including a television project with Reese Witherspoon for Aniston and multiple films for Theroux.

Along with income, the pair shared a Los Angeles home they purchased in 2012 for around $21 million.

L.A. family law specialist Steve Mindel, who is not representing Aniston or Theroux, previously told People, in regards to another celebrity divorce, that a prenup makes it easier to deal with the division of income and property.

“If they don’t have a prenup, then they’ll need to trace the assets they had at the time of their marriage, which shouldn’t be too hard to figure out since they presumably had business managers at the time,” he said. “Those premarital assets, and any accumulations of those assets, would then be considered separate property. Everything earned during the marriage would be considered community property, and would be divided evenly.”

In their statement, Aniston and Theroux said that they were announcing their split to avoid speculation by the media.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read, via E! News.

The couple was last photographed together during a New Year’s trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff