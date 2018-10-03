Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Hints at Being Reason for Split in New ‘Shock Therapy’ Comments

Roger Mathews alluded to the fact that he may be the cause of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley filing for divorce.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, just days after news broke that he and his ex would be getting a divorce, Mathews opened up about the current state of his relationship with Farley in a lighthearted post about shock therapy.

“Technology is an amazing thing. Science has advanced to the point my where they make shock therapy specifically designed for men to become better husbands,” Mathews captioned the photo of his back with a device attached. “Had this device installed with shock leads that go directly into my spine and my wife holds the controller and settings. It’s called the ‘Dirtbag 9000’. It has voice recognition so if you question your wife it will light you up like a f–ing Christmas tree.”

“It has four settings. 1. You’re a c– 2. I should have stayed with my ex 3. I hope you die a slow painful death 4. Just for fun. (Which is the most powerful setting and is like being shot by a police taser),” he continued, his caption suggesting that Farley may have a reason to be angry with him.

“Humor has always been my way through life. Praying for a better tomorrow. Love you @jwoww,” he concluded.

Mathews’ post comes after it was reported last Thursday that Farley had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences in their nearly three-year marriage and claiming that their relationship had been in trouble for some time. While what those troubles may be remain unknown, a source told E! News that a scandal was not the cause.

“There was no cheating or anything like that. They have deep-rooted issues that have been going on for a long time and since before the Jersey Shore reboot even started filming,” the source said. “They have not gotten along for a while. They argue a lot and Jenni was just tired of it. They have not been on the same page for a while.”

Despite their differences, Mathews and his ex are reportedly attempting to work through things in couple’s therapy, and Mathews has vowed to win Farley back.

“I’m not done fighting,” he declared. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

Mathews and Farley tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together. They share two children together: Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.