Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals Why She Came Forward With Abuse Allegations Against Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has revealed why she came forward with abuse allegations against her estranged husband Roger Mathews.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Farley said, “In light of the recent accusations, I would like to clarify one point: I did not post the message to Roger to cause him any upset.”

“My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids,” she added.

Earlier this week, Farley published a lengthy letter in which she detailed the abuse allegations that she claims led her to file for divorce from Mathews.

“I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them,” Farley wrote in the letter. “I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie… I still remained silent as challenging as it was … why? Because, greater good.”

“I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner,” she went on to say. “You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior.”

“You hurt the children and you hurt me. When will it end?” Farley added. “How shameful that you used it to beat me down farther. When your own acts of domestic violence against me were questioned, you chose to reach out to this unspeakable person in order to intimidate me.”

Mathews responded to the claims in a video on Instagram, refuting her allegations and denying any wrongdoing.

“I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” he said into the camera.

“I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it and just shoot from the hip,” Mathews added. “We were going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it. We’ve proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again.”

“There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim,” he continued. “This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”