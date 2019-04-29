Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Posts Photo of Ex Roger Mathews and Their Daughter in Midst of Divorce

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is remaining close to Roger Mathews for the sake of their children.

On Monday, Farley, who recently filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years, shared photos on her Instagram account from an outing to the Disney Junior Dance Party with her estranged husband and their 4-year-old daughter, Meilani Alexandra.

“@disneyjuniortour fun,” Farley, 32, captioned the series of images, one of which showed Meilani in her father’s arms, adding pink and blue emoji hearts.

It was reported Thursday that Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in New Jersey earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences in their nearly three-year marriage. It was also reported that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is seeking primary residential custody of the estranged couple’s two children – they also share 2-year-old son Greyson — as well as child support and health insurance from Mathews. She also wishes to be listed as a trustee on life insurance policies on each of their children.

While Farley has not yet publicly commented on the divorce filings nor has she offered further details or clarification regarding their split, Mathews confirmed the news on Instagram, stating in a video that “my wife filed for divorce, it’s true.” Mathews also clarified that “there’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details,” but rather that Farley “grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

Despite the seemingly bumpy and abrupt end to their relationship, after being served divorce papers, Mathews also took to Instagram vowing to win Farley back.

He went on to add that he “was “not done fighting” and that he was “gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

The couple are reportedly going to counseling in an attempt to reconcile their differences, though sources close to the pair have claimed that the divorce was a “long time coming,” and Farley has since been spotted without her wedding ring while attending a bridal shower for Lauren Pesce.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.