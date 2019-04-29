Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Addresses Cheating Allegations in Emotional Video

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s ex husband Roger Mathews addressed rumors that cheating is what led the reality star to file for divorce.

In a video released on Instagram Thursday, Mathews made it clear that there was no drama JWoww‘s decision.

“Praying for a better tomorrow. Sorry world, I’m taking a day off from praying for you today and I’m just gonna pray for my family. Hope springs eternal,” he wrote in the caption.

“So here you go you blood thirsty b—rds who have to know what’s going on,” he began in the heartfelt video. “My wife filed for divorce, it’s true, I’m just going to keep it simple. I don’t blame her, there’s no cheating or any dumb s— or juicy details.”

He added that JWoww “grew tired” of the repetitive and “not good” pattern that their relationship had grown into recently. He took responsibility for the relationship ending, pledging to his 1.5 million followers that he’s not done trying to make things right with his now ex.

“I’m going to win my wife back. I’m going to win her affection back. I’m going to win her love back – I have no intentions of being a single dad,” said.

He added that the couple is currently in counseling, so despite that papers have been filed — JWoww is reportedly seeking primary custody — “there is hope” for a reconciliation.

The pair met back in 2010 and share two children, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. JWoww filed the papers, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause for the separation.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” the divorce document read, according to The Daily Mail.

The divorce news comes less than three weeks before their three-year wedding anniversary.

Mathews message comes as a source told Us Weekly that Farley’s return to reality TV in Jersey Shore Family Vacation may have been the tipping point of the relationship.

“Roger was supposed to appear on the second season of Jersey Shore reunion regularly, but decided right before Jenni left that he didn’t want to do it,” the insider said. “He doesn’t like being the center of attention. He is fine with who Jenni is, but never had any desire to be famous or on TV. He lets her do her thing and doesn’t get in the way.”

If there really is hope for the couple, may they find their way back to each other.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.