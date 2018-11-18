Jenna Dewan Spotted for the First Time With New Boyfriend Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and hew new boyfriend, Steve Kazee, were photographed for the first time together on Thursday.

The two were seen together in Palm Springs, California, reports Entertainment Tonight. They were spotted holding hands two days after Kazee’s 43rd birthday.

A source told PEOPLE Dewan, 37, and Kazee have “been dating for a couple [of] months and she’s really happy.”

Kazee won a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Once in 2012. The Kentucky native also appeared in 14 episodes of Shameless as Gus Pfender; played Riff Bell in two episodes of Nashville and appeared in two episodes of NBC’s Blindspot. He also has a Grammy as one of the performers on the Once cast recording. He played the role of Edward Lewis during Pretty Woman: The Musical‘s run in Chicago earlier this year.

It is not known how Kazee and Dewan met. However, Playbill reports he did recently sign on to star in a production of Love Actually Live at Los Angeles’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts from Dec. 4 to Dec. 31.

Dewan’s outing with Kazee came six months after she and estranged husband Channing Tatum announced their separation in April. Tatum is now dating British singer Jessie J. On Thursday, Tatum and Jessie J took his daughter with Dewan, 5-year-old Everly, to the singer’s concert.

Tatum and Dewan finally filed for divorce on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Dewan is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Everly, child support and spousal support. She cited irreconcilable differences for the reason of their divorce.

When the couple announced their split, Dewan and Tatum said there was no big scandal behind their split.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they explained. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Dewan now stars on Fox’s The Resident and will also appear in Netflix’s upcoming Mixtape series. She also recently announced she will no longer host NBC’s World of Dance.

“Hi to my World of Dance lovers! I have some news to share: I will not be returning to the show as host for season 3. But! I won’t be able to stay away for long, and plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible,” Dewan wrote on Oct. 1 on Instagram. “It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my [NBC] family, [Jennifer Lopez], [Derek Hough], [Ne-Yo] and everyone involved in this journey.”

