Jenna Dewan Posted Cryptic ‘Before It’s Gone’ on Instagram Before Split

Jenna Dewan Tatum told her fans not to wait when life presents you with opportunities, less than two weeks before she and husband Channing Tatum announced plans to split.

On March 22, the 37-year-old Dewan posted an inspirational message, with the caption, “Life is quick. Breathe, go for it.” She included a heart emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The inspirational message reads, “The morning wind spreads its fresh smell. We must get up and take that in, that wind that lets us live. Breathe before it’s gone.” It is credited to Rumi, a 13th-century Persian poet.

Tatum has curiously been missing from Dewan’s Instagram page for the past few months, but he did appear in Instagram Story posts on March 18, when the couple went face-painting with their daughter.

“This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look ‘better,’” Tatum wrote in the caption of his post.

Tatum and Dewan were married for almost nine years before they announced plans to split Monday night. The couple shared the news with their fans on social media.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The couple said they will not provide further comment on the split, and thanked fans for respecting their privacy.

Tatum and Dewan Tatum met while making Step Up in 2006 and married in 2009. They have a daughter, Everly, who turns 5 next month.

“I’m a very sensual person, same with Chan,” Dewan said in an interview with Health Magazine. “It is just how we’re made up, and it’s a big part of how we connect. There’s a real tangible physical connection. You know when Oprah asks, ‘What do you know for sure?’ The body does not lie. You can convince your mind of things, think you’re in love, but your body doesn’t lie. If your stomach is clenching or you feel attracted, that’s all for a reason. You can’t convince your body to feel something it doesn’t.”

Dewan recently appeared on CBS’ Man With a Plan and played Lois Lane’s sister in the first season of The CW’s Supergirl.