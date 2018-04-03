Jenna Dewan ‘Wisdom Wednesday’ Gives Cryptic View of Her Life Before Channing Tatum Split

Just days before announcing her separation from Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum posted a cryptic Twitter message.

On March 28, less than a week before Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum announced their separation, 37-year-old Dewan posted a message to Twitter that many fans now believe was foreshadowing the tragic announcement.

Wisdom Wednesday!

Yes to awareness..It’s a much deeper and fulfilling way to understand life. Life doesn’t just “happen” to you. it’s here for you. pic.twitter.com/efc2t8T5de — Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) March 28, 2018

“Wisdom Wednesday,” Dewan captioned the tweet, adding “Yes to awareness..It’s a much deeper and fulfilling way to understand life. Life doesn’t just “happen” to you. it’s here for you.” Attached is a picture of a poem speaking of different life experiences, including the lines “entangle with lovers, call them reflections” and “call in soulmates, and call them awareness.”

While the post initially did not raise any red flags, many now believe that it may have been referencing her split from husband Channing Tatum, who she married in 2009, three years after meeting on the set of Step Up.

On Monday, the couple posted a joint statement on Twitter announcing their separation, emphasizing that they were dedicated to caring for their 4-year-old daughter Everly as a team.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement on Twitter. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

The couple added that there are “no secrets or salicious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The couple said they do not plan to issue another statement, and asked fans to respect their privacy.