Watch: Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares How She and Channing Tatum Began Dating

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are one of the most adorable celebrity couples around, and the pair’s love story started all the way back when they were working on the 2006 film Step Up together.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Dewan Tatum let fans in on exactly how their relationship got started, revealing that her now-husband showed up at her door in his underwear to seal the deal.

“I said, ‘Well look, if you want to date other people and be free that’s totally fine. But we’re not gonna hang out and watch movies,’” Us Weekly reports the actress as telling DeGeneres. “‘You have to figure out what you want because I want a relationship.’”

Three days later, after a night out, Tatum arrived at his co-star’s door in a rather unusual getup.

“He said he had the chance to be free and he couldn’t stop thinking about me,” Dewan Tatum recalled. “He’s in a sombrero, underwear and Ugg boots and said, ‘Let’s do this.’”

As it turns out, the pair’s relationship didn’t stay secret for long.

“It’s even worse because the next morning he was in my room and I go to set because I had an earlier call time,” the 36-year-old revealed. “I’m getting hair and makeup done and an hour goes by and the production assistants go, ‘We can’t find Channing. We don’t know where he is. He’s not in his room. We’ve banged on his door and called his room.’ And I called a PA over and said, ‘He’s in my room.’”

The couple married in 2009 and welcomed daughter Everly in 2013.

