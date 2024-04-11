Jenna Dewan Accuses Channing Tatum of Hiding 'Magic Mike' Money Amidst Divorce

Jenna Dewan accused her ex-husband Channing Tatum of intentionally hiding income from her lawyers during their divorce over the last few years. New court documents obtained by Radar Online say that Tatum "created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships... to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income" from his work on the Magic Mike franchise. So far, Tatum and his lawyers have not responded to this accusation.

Dewan and Tatum separated in April of 2018, and their divorce was technically finalized in November of 2019. However, according to a report by TMZ, that was a means of making them both legally single so they could pursue other relationships, while their division of assets has been a long and arduous process. In the documents published this week, Dewan's lawyer wrote that the settlement has been delayed by Tatum's "refusal to accept an equal division of the Magic Mike intellectual property. Once trial on that issue has concluded the remaining issues will be relatively straightforward in comparison."

The documents say that Dewan is entitled to a portion of that money because the Magic Mike franchise was "developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds." Dewan's lawyers plan to depose Tatum and some of his key business parties in court, including director Steven Soderbergh.

The court documents continue: "Jenna contends that, in breach of his fiduciary duty to the community, Channing (a) engaged in a variety of self-dealing transactions designed to disguise Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative asset income as performance and consulting fees; (b) colluded with third parties to conceal Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets and (c) conveyed a significant portion of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets to third parties both during the marriage and after the date of separation without first obtaining Jenna's spousal consent. Channing exclusively collected one-hundred percent of the post-separation profits from the Magic Mike intellectual property and the Magic Mike projects while Jenna has been systematically excluded from business activities associated with her fifty percent stake in this intellectual property."

Dewan is seeking half of Tatum's profits from the Magic Mike franchise, based on a more accurate accounting. Tatum has not responded, and it's not clear when this matter might go to court. The couple share one daughter, Everly, born in 2013. Dewan is now in a relationship with actor Steve Kazee, and they have one son born in 2020 with another child on the way later this year. Tatum is now engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz.