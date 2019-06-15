Jenelle Evan’s Ex Nathan Griffith’s Comment on Girlfriend’s Twitter Photo Has Fans Chiming In

Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith left a saucy comment on his girlfriend’s Twitter post, and fans weighed in on the public display of affection.

Griffith is known to reality TV fans as Janelle Evans’ ex, and the father of 4-year-old Kaiser Orion Griffith. These days, he is happily dating Ashley Lanhardt, and even attended a friend’s wedding with her earlier this month. When Lanhardt posted a photo of them at the outdoor venue, Griffith left a pointed comment about her appearance for all their fans to see.

“It’s wedding season!!” Lanhardt wrote. “Celebrating Mr. & Mrs. McCormick!” The photo showed Lanhardt in a short floral dress, with her hand on Griffith’s chest. He wore a simple suit, and the two were almost the same height with Lanhardt’s strappy high heels on.

“Damn! That woman gotz dem legs on those curves!!!” he wrote, along with three heart-eyes emojis. Griffith’s unabashed reply got 45 likes, and many fans were happy to see him proclaiming his love loud and proud.

“You’re definitely a very lucky guy,” one person wrote. “She’s so nice and sweet too!”

“Catch that bouquet, girlie,” another person urged Lanhardt.

“Nate caught the garter,” responded a third.

“I adore you guys together,” another person gushed. “Huge fan right here. My ex husband was a former marine. Respect for both our men in our lives. hes my daughter’s father.”

Griffith is no longer a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2, so his life is not as carefully documented as it once was. Still, it is believed he began dating Lanhardt in 2017, and they have been going strong ever since. His Twitter and Instagram followers love their relationship — particularly their proud gym selfies together.

Lanhardt even gets along well with Griffith’s children, including 8-year-old Kaiser. Griffith recently shared a video of Lanhardt and Kaiser blowing kisses to each other in the car, noting that they are fast friends.

“About the cutest thing EVER!!! I love [Ashley] and how she treats Kaiser so good,” he wrote. “He loves his Ashley.”

“And I love my Kaiser,” Lanhardt added. “And my Emery! #TeamGriffith.”

The cute posts had a potentially combative connotation, however, as Griffith is in the midst of a fierce custody battle with Evans. The reality star has had some scary drama with her husband, David Eason in recent months, including reports of domestic violence from Evans herself — though she later recanted those remarks.

Right now, Griffith is only allowed supervised visits with Kaiser, according to Evans. In May, she told Us Weekly that she has been getting along with Griffith, and may consider allowing him to visit with their son unsupervised sometime soon. However, Evans and Eason recently lost custody of all their children after Eason reportedly shot and killed Evans’ dog in April. Kaiser is currently in the care of Evans’ mother, Barbara, although Griffith posted a photo with him just this week.

Evans has officially left the cast of Teen Mom 2, and her final episode will soon air. Next season, she will be replaced by Jade Cline on the MTV series.