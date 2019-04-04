Jeff Bezos Finalizes Divorce, Holds Onto 75 Percent of Amazon Shares

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos revealed on Thursday that their divorce has been finalized.

Bezos and MacKenzie each released statements on Twitter earlier this afternoon, announcing they have “finished the process of dissolving” their marriage and will continue to co-parent their four children.

In her statement, MacKenzie said she was “grateful” for the support from her now ex, Bezos and everyone who has “reached out” to the two in “kindness.” Additionally, she revealed she would be granting Bezos all of her interests in the Washington Post, Blue Origin and 75 percent of the Amazon stock, co-owned by the pair and voting control over shares she has retained as a way to “support his continued contributions with the teams” of companies.

MacKenzie added that she was “excited” about her own plans and was “grateful for the past” as she looks ahead of what comes next.

Bezos released his own statement, thanking his now ex-wife, MacKenzie for “her kindness in this process.”

“I’m so grateful to all my friends and family for reaching out with encouragement and love. It means more than you know. MacKenzie most of all. I’m grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents,” he wrote.

“In all our work together, MacKenzie’s abilities have been on fully display. She has an been an extraordinary partner, ally, and mother. She is resourceful and brilliant and loving, and as our futures unroll, I know I’ll always be learning from her.”

MacKenzie’s remaining stake in Amazon is estimated to be worth an estimated $35.7 billion at current prices, making her the third-richest woman in the world, according to a list from Forbes.

Married in 1993, the couple share four children, three sons and one daughter, whom they adopted from China.

After announcing their divorce after 25 years of marriage this past January, Bezos has been at the center of some unwanted attention in recent months.

This past January, Bezos accused AMI, the publisher of the National Enquirer in a blog post at the website, Medium of extortion, alleging that AMI threatened to release compromising photos of him. While that case is ongoing, Bezos currently ranks No. 1 on Forbes’ annual list of billionaires, with a net worth of $131 billion.

