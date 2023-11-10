Jeezy 'Disappointed' Marriage With Jeannie Mai 'Broken' Beyond Repair

Jeezy says therapy wasn't enough to save his marriage to Jeannie Mai. Two months after the "Put On" rapper filed for divorce from The Real host, he sat down for a lengthy interview with Nia Long, opening up about his divorce and what led to the end of his marriage of more than two years.

"As I sit here at 46, I can't honestly tell you that I've experienced love, especially not unconditional," Jeezy told Long in the interview published Nov. 7. "This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy." He does feel as though "God has put [him] on a different path" moving forward, however "and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through."

Jeezy, who shares 22-month-old daughter Monaco with Mai, said he and his ex tried to make their marriage work, even going to therapy, but it ended up not being enough. "I can only do what I can do," he admitted. "I can't expect someone else to do what I'm doing." On Sept. 14, the musician filed for divorce from Mai, saying in court documents that the two had been "living in a bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Monaco.

A month later, Jeext released a statement about the split, writing, "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart." Mai, meanwhile, took to social media last month with a message about healing that read, "Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal."

Mai, 44, and Jeezy were first romantically linked in 2019, and would go on to tie the knot in March 2021 before welcoming their daughter in January 2022. Jeezy is also father to three older children – Jadarius, Shyheim and Amra – from previous relationships.