Javi Marroquin Slams Kailyn Lowry After She ‘Ignored Red Flags’ Going Into Marriage

Javi Marroquin took a swipe at his ex-wife, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, after she said she missed “red flags” about him when she decided to marry him.

On Friday, Lowry got into a conversation with some fans who were arguing about why Lowry married Marroquin. In one tweet, Lowry said Marroquin lied to her the first time they met.

“When I met Javi, he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who I was,” Lowry wrote. “Creeped his Twitter and sure as s– he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True Life and the girl refused.”

When i met javi he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who i was… creeped his twitter and sure as shit he had tweeted me a week prior. That was after he got picked to do True life and the girl refused. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 10, 2018

“But but but why did you got married with him if you knew all of this?” a fan asked.

“I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate,” Lowry replied.

I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate 😂😂😂 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 10, 2018

Since Marroquin was tagged in this conversation, he likely found it difficult to ignore his ex-wife. He quickly replied with a now-deleted tweet caught by InTouch Weekly.

“Stop tweeting about me,” Marroquin wrote. “Stop seeking validation. Move on please. Like we’re grown now… That’s for the birds.”

One fan praised Marroquin’s clap back, and asked him why he would delete it.

“Because we’re too grown to be going back and fourth. I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media. I’m past that stage of my life,” he wrote.

Because we’re too grown to be going back and fourth. I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media. I’m past that stage of my life — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) August 10, 2018

Marroquin and Lowry have moved on from their relationship. Lowry later had another child with Chris Lopez, and Marroquin is expecting a child with girlfriend Lauren Comeau. Marroquin and Commeau have also moved in together in Delaware and have sparked engagement rumors.

In July, Marroquin told Radar Online he will propose to Comeau after their baby boy is born.

“Definitely in the future, I will propose,” Marroquin told Radar. “The focus is on the baby first.”

He is also sure that Comeau will be the perfect stepmother to Lincoln, his 4-year-old son he shares with Lowry.

“She’s really good to Lincoln,” Marroquin said of Comeau. “He loves her and he asks about her all the time. He’s happy she’s here permanently.”

While Marroquin claims he has moved on, Lowry claimed in July that he still tries to get back with her.

“Javi won’t ever admit it on camera, but just know that man tries to get back with me on a regular basis,” she said in an episode of Teen Mom 2. “I could drop a bombshell too but I’ll wait.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.