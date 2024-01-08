Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Officially Divorcing

Despite fans' hopes for a reconciliation, Lisa Bonet has officially filed for divorce from Jason Momoa. The filing from The Cosby Show alum comes two years after they released a joint statement regarding their split. On Jan. 13, 2022, the Hollywood it couple broke many fans' hearts after 16 years together and two children. "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," the statement posted to the Aquaman star's Instagram account read at the time, as reported by several news outlets, including ABC. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they explained. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become." Now, Bonet's paperwork reveals the divorce is seemingly amicable.

She lists their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020 two years before the split announcement was made public, per TMZ. They wed in 2017 after first meeting in 2005. Momoa has been open about Bonet being a longtime crush of his. Regarding custody over the two minor children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Bonet wants joint physical and legal custody. She isn't asking for any spousal support, and says Momoa isn't either.

The marriage is the second for Bonet, who was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz and shares one daughter, actress and singer Zoë Kravitz. The marriage to Bonet was Momoa's first. After the split, Momoa began dating Eiza González.