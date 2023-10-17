Jason Momoa's Vodka Launch Takes Him to Towns Around the US

Actor Jason Momoa has been visiting cities around the country to promote the launch of his new vodka brand, Meili, and he has several more stops to go. The star of Aquaman, Dune, Fast & Furious and more may be visiting a city and a venue near you, sharing the message of sustainability and creativity behind this new project.

Momoa co-created Meili Vodka with Blaine Halverson, and this fall they have been launching the project with the "Vodka Revolution" tour. They started the tour in San Diego, California on Sept. 18 with tastings, meet-and-greets and bottle signings at local liquor stores. They traveled throughout California last month, and starting this week they are making appearances throughout the midwest. They held an event in Norwalk, Iowa on Monday that had local fans, businesses and news outlets delighted.

"I'm at home, this is my hometown, Norwalk," Momoa said in a video on his Instagram page. There, he could be seen chatting with fans, hugging long-time viewers and explaining what sets Meili Vodka apart. The liquor is made in Halverson's hometown in Montana with locally sourced grains and artisian water. It is packaged in bottles made entirely from post-consumer recycled glass, taking the same approach to sustainability as Momoa's bottle water brand, Mananalu.

Those looking to get a bottle of Meili and meet Momoa will have plenty of chances in the next week or so. He has scheduled appearances in Des Peres, Missouri on Tuesday and Crestwood, Missouri and Chesterfield, Missouri on Wednesday, followed by appearances in New Berlin and Brookfield, Wisconsin on Thursday. On Friday he and Halverson will be in Minnesota in Minnetonka and St. Louis Park. The venues, times and other details for these events are all on the Meili website and on social media.

Next week, the tour continues in Vancouver, Washington, Seattle, and finally Denver, Colorado. However, fans around the country can check their local availability for Meili on the brand's website or even order a bottle for themselves through an online retailer.

Momoa spent much of his life in Hawaii and most fans associate him closely with the island state, but it's true that he spent most of his early life in Norwalk, Iowa. After graduating from Norwalk High School he attended the University of Hawaii, and from there he launched his career in entertainment. Fans have a lot of Momoa to look forward to in theaters with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year followed by Fast X: Part 2 in 2025. He is also working on an Apple TV+ drama series about the history of indigenous people in Hawaii. However, with the actors' strike still on, release dates are unreliable and hard to predict.