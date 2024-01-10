Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Divorce Settled, Terms Revealed

Just a day after formally filing for divorce, the dissolution of the marriage between former Hollywood it-couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet has been settled. The former couple announced their split in January 2022, noting they were ending their 17-year relationship. They wed in 2017 after first meeting in 2005. At the time of their split announcement, they released a joint statement, saying: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage," the statement posted to the Aquaman star's Instagram account read at the time, as reported by several news outlets, including ABC. "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they explained. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become." Bonet officially filed the divorce documents and things are seemingly amicable as the divorce was settled quickly.

The Cosby Show alum and the Aquaman star will share joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Lola and Nakoa. They'll also share the living expenses of the kids with no formal child support agreement. Both has waived their rights to spousal support. However, they won't be declared legally single until July of this year when their single status will officially be restored.

Per Bonet's divorce documents, their date of separation was listed as Oct. 7, 2020, two years before the split announcement was made public, per TMZ. Momoa has dated since the split. Bonet is private about her personal life, but she was previously married to Lenny Kravitz.