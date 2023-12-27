Kelly Clarkson Awkwardly Redirects Topics After Jason Momoa Gets NSFW on Daytime TV

Jason Momoa started to get a little explicit on Monday during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but the host redirected the conversation without much comment. Momoa was there to promote his new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which involved a lot of gyrating movements that look a little suggestive out of context. Fans thought it was "awkward" when Clarkson tried not to acknowledge this phenomenon.

The show featured a behind-the-scenes clip from the Aquaman sequel where Momoa sat on a saddle gyrating, before the CGI animal and undersea environment were added in later. Clarkson joked: "What training was that for?" And Momoa answered: "That's how you go faster. So if you want the animal to go faster, you've gotta really go. If you want to slow it down, you've got to-" here, Momoa rocked his hips wordlessly in the guest seat before continuing: "-because there's no steering wheel!"

Kelly Clarkson had a very awkward interaction with Jason Momoa after the “Aquaman” star began performing a NSFW movement during an appearance on her talk show. https://t.co/zkmUOQC0Fh pic.twitter.com/y79XaLKyTM — Page Six (@PageSix) December 19, 2023

The audience laughed and Clarkson did too, but she also tried to cut the whole bit short. She said: "So, there was a really awesome Aquaman suit in this one. I like this one!" Hearing the audience laugh at the deflection, she said: "Did you like that transition for daytime? Look, I didn't know how to segue."

Commenters poked fun at Clarkson for trying to change the subject so quickly. Many joked that they would be flustered by Momoa too. Some actually pointed back to previous interactions between the two stars, believing that there is an ongoing flirtation between them. They noted that Momoa split from his wife Lisa Bonet in January of 2022 while Clarkson divorced talent manager Brandon Blackstock later that same year.

Um, he was pretty hardcore hitting on her…like first. So she was responding. Her biggest comment was after he tore his shirt off after winning the sing off & she said, Well, that was a Magic Mike moment. Ha. So funny. I loved the chemistry, but I also love KC!! #TeamKelly — Kelly Irene (@justkellycraig1) December 21, 2023

If there really is anything flirtatious going on with the two celebrities, fans are clearly happy for them, but there's nothing concrete to report. Momoa mentioned that he is exhausted coming off of the press tour for his new movie, which is underperforming at the box office so far. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the last movie in the "DCEU" continuity, heralding the creative change in direction that the franchise has been building up to. Momoa is expected to stay in the cast but he may not play the same character.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in theaters now. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs on weekdays in syndication. You can find the airtimes and networks on the show's website here.