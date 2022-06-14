Jason Momoa and Girlfriend Eiza González Reportedly Break Up

✖

Jason Momoa and actress Eiza Gonzalez have reportedly broken up. Although fans just recently learned about the burgeoning relationship, Momoa and Gonzalez have reportedly been dating for several months while the actor's divorce from Lisa Bonet continues. Now sources close to them tell PEOPLE that they have called it quits.

"They're just very different people," one insider said. Another added that Momoa and Gonzalez are "hoping they might work it out... They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages." Momoa is 42 years old and is in the middle of a highly publicized divorce from Bonet, while Gonzalez is 32 and is just beginning a serious career upswing.

The insiders said that Momoa and Gonzalez met in February through mutual connections in the entertainment industry. The two reportedly started dating then. At the time, a source said: "Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes. They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."

Those schedules and other obligations may have contributed to their breakup. The sources said that Gonzalez is more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater." They speculated that Momoa simply had too much going on to give her the commitment she needed. They said: "It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly."

"He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she's concerned," they added. Momoa and Bonet have a 14-year-old daughter named Lola and a 13-year-old son named Nakoa-Wolf. They split up back in January after about five years of marriage and even more time together. However, insiders said that they have been effectively separated for some time before the big announcement.

Momoa's work-life balance is not likely to stabilize anytime soon, for better or worse. The actor has three projects in post-production on his IMDb page, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which is slated for release next year. He is also filming Fast X and will soon go into production on a Minecraft movie as well as Dune: Part Two. Dune: Part Two is slated for release on Oct. 20, 2023.