Why '3 Body Problem' Star Eiza González Has 'Given up' on Dating

Eiza González is steering clear from dating. When González, 34, appeared on the cover of InStyle, she admitted that she had "sort of given up" on the idea of dating. "I'm not looking anymore," she told the outlet.

According to González, who has been linked to NBA player Ben Simmons and actors like Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, Liam Hemsworth, and Josh Duhamel, she has an intense desire to have children and is very quick to "fall in love so deep and it takes me so much to get over."

"And the older I get, it's harder for me because I don't play around," she said. "I go in and I give it all. I am not going to half-a— anything."

The Ambulance actress also noted that she's "incredibly adaptable" and that she likes to be open in her personal life. "But I definitely have a list of non-negotiables," she said. "If you've not gone to therapy," she says, "I'm not dating you."

Since she travels often for work, she mentioned that dating other entertainment industry figures may be difficult and added that actors she may date are "never going to take a back step for me."

"I'm going to have to follow them, and they're sort of dictating the rhythm," she added. "You have kids…and this actor is getting paid $20 million, and you get $2 million. He's going to be like, 'Well, you can go do that movie.'"

González and NBA star Simmons, 27, were reported to be dating back in early February of 2023, according to a source who told PEOPLE that the couple had been dating for "a few weeks." In May 2022, Momoa, 44, and González had been reportedly dating since February of that year, following he and ex-wife Lisa Bonet announced their split in January 2022.

But the pair had broken up by June 2022. "They're just very different people," a source told PEOPLE of the couple at that time. Another added that Momoa and Gonzalez are "hoping they might work it out... They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages." González's latest project, "3 Body Problem," is currently streaming on Netflix.