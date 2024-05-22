Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Have Reportedly Broken Up

Harry Styles and his girlfriend, actress Taylor Russell, have called it quits on their relationship after dating for 14 months, according to reports. The singer, 30, and Bones and All star Russell apparently split after a trip to Japan in April, insiders told The Sun UK. They were seen riding the subway together in Tokyo.

However, two weeks ago at the Met Gala in New York, Canadian actress Russell, wearing a molded corset and silk skirt, was photographed without him. A friend told The Sun, "Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart.

"He's been in America and she's been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they've taken some time out."

A report last year revealed that former One Direction star Styles had been dating Russell, 29 after they were spotted together for the first time that March. During one of Styles' Love On Tour gigs in Vienna, Austria, in July, the couple made their relationship public when Russell was seen in the VIP section at the concert. In addition, Styles publicly showed support for Russell when she appeared at the National Theatre in The Effect.

They were photographed together wearing coats on a date in London in February. Styles was observed wearing a red sweater and sunglasses while out in the capital on Saturday. Russell, who divides her time between London and New York, was also thought to be in the city last week, according to The Sun.

A source spoke glowingly about Styles and Russell's relationship to People just on May 3. "They are fairly serious and have traveled together. They do spend time in England," the insider said, adding that Styles is a "private person" and the two "have the same interests."

During an interview Russell did with The Face magazine last year, she made it clear that she was very protective of her privacy, stating that when it came to her dating life, "I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it. But even then, I'm like, 'I'm sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?' So I need a partner who is going to do that, or else it's never going to work." Styles has previously dated Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, as well as director and actress Olivia Wilde.