Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Breaking Up? Model's Rep Shoots Down Latest Rumor

Is Gigi Hadid ready to say goodbye to heartthrob Bradley Cooper? According to the National Enquirer, yes. The pair have reportedly been dating for 10 months. The report notes the GUN-SHY model, 29, may be splitting with her beau who is 20 years her senior. What sparked the need to want to end things? Apparently recent remarks made by Cooper's ex, Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse, an actress, claims her two-year romance with the Cooper was "dark and difficult," adding the aftermath of their 2015 split was "isolating and devastating!" she's currently engaged to Twilight's Robert Pattinson, and the pair share a three-month-old daughter. But reflecting on her time with Cooper, she says it took her nearly a decade to get over being dumped by Cooper!

Waterhouse isn't the first ex to have a negative opinion of the actor. Cooper's ex-wife, Jennifer Esposito, 51, whose marriage ended in 2007, calls her "cocky" former hubby a "master manipulator."

But Hadid's rep denies the rumors. Others say the model wants to save herself from the heartbreak. "Gigi knows what Jennifer has said — but reading Suki's new words really hit home for her. She doesn't want to find herself facing the same devastation," the insider notes.

The insider continued: "She sees in many ways Bradley really doesn't have time for her between his acting and directing work. She thinks it's only a matter of time before Bradley ends things so she plans to launch a preemptive strike!"

Hadid and Cooper were first linked in October 2023 when they were spotted at dinner in NYC. Initially, sources said they two were just handing out and nothing serious loomed on the horizon.

Both have children from previous relationships. Hadid co-parents 3-year-old Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. Cooper shares 6-year-old Lea de Seine with his ex Irina Shayk.