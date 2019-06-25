Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s Engagement Still Hasn’t Convinced Many Fans

Fans are still skeptical about Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau’s engagement, even after both have verified it online.

YouTube stars Paul and Mongeau announced their engagement over the weekend, and fans were floored. However, given their reputation for pranks and publicity stunts, many are wondering if there is a punchline coming in the story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mongeau announced that she and Paul were engaged over the weekend, while the two were in Las Vegas celebrating her 21st birthday. After giving Mongeau a car, Paul took her out partying, presenting her with a cake that read “Will you marry me, Tana?”

Mongeau later shared a video of herself wearing a massive diamond ring as well. She posted tweets about her engagement too, and fans were caught off guard. At first, some skeptics noted that Paul still had not announced the news on any of his social media profiles, but on Monday afternoon he remedied that with a tweet of his own.

Nevertheless, the doubts persist. One big red flag fans are pointing to now is the ring, seen briefly in Mongeau’s Instagram Story. Upon closer inspection, some expert jewellers have noted that it appears to be a bit cheap for Paul’s standards, especially considering the luxury car he presented Mongeau with earlier in the weekend.

“Nothing is a sure thing without seeing the ring(s) up close, but everything about this little clip says ‘fake.’ You can see the exaggerated sparkling light reflecting off of something in the bottom right of the frame in the beginning of the clip,” Diamond Pro founder Ira Weissman told E! News.

“This is exactly what you would want to use to try to enhance the sparkle of a simulated diamond to make it look like the real thing,” Weissman went on. “Plus, the glassy look of the very large center stone as it’s brought closer to the camera also points heavily towards it being a cubic zirconia.”

Other experts weighed in as well with varying opinions. Jewelry expert Lauren McCawley noted that the ring had “a lifeless stone; this is very like a simulant (CZ) or a lab-created white sapphire, which retails around $200.” On the other hand, Mace Blickman of the Jerry Blickman company guessed that the ring cost something between $75,000 to $100,000.

Whatever the case, the engagement has done its job by putting all eyes on Paul and Mongeau’s YouTube channels. Paul promised fans he would explain everything in a new video later this week.