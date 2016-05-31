Ivanka Trump Shares First Family Photo Since New Baby’s Birth
Our first picture as a family of five! Thank you for all of the love and well wishes.

And new baby makes 5!
Ivanka Trump posted the first public photo of her whole immediate family April 25 since her youngest child, Theodore James was born March 27.
"Our first picture as a family of five! Thank you for all of the love and well wishes," the new mom of three wrote in the caption of the photo shared to Instagram.
The photo perfect shot also featured her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, 4, Joseph, 2, and newborn Theo.
The photo was taken during Theo's bris, April 3 in New York when he was eight days old.