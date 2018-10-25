Inside Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Lives After ‘Fixer Upper’ Ended

Chip and Joanna Gaines seem to be busier than ever since the end of their HGTV series, Fixer Upper.

The remodeling and interior decorating power couple from Waco, Texas became superstars when the series premiered in 2014, introducing fans to their unique style and dedication to family.

Along with their four kids, Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke,9, and Emmie Kay, 8, the Gaines captured the hearts of HGTV fans becoming the network’s no. 1 series and even scoring some Emmy nominations.

All things must come to an end at some point, as the family announced the end of their iconic series and have since dedicated to their businesses and their families outside of the spotlight.

Scroll through to see how the Gaines family’s lives have carried on after the end of Fixer Upper.

The End of an Era

HGTV fans were shocked when Chip and Joanna announced Fixer Upper would end after five seasons of the series.

“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

Trouble in Paradise?

After the news of the show ending broke, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the reason for the end of the beloved series had anything to do with trouble in the couple’s marriage.

The couple acknowledged that their reason for ending the show was to give “lots of love and attention” to their family, but denied rumors they pair was headed toward divorce.

“Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger,” they said. “This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read.”

Baby on Board

Speculation on the couple’s relationship became yesterday’s news, however, after Chip and Joanna announced they were expecting baby No. 5, admitting they were not expecting the turn of events.

The surprise baby news seemed like more of a sign for the couple that letting go of the series was the right call, as some months later they would become new parents once again.

A Tribute to Fixer Upper

I can’t believe tonight is our very last episode of #FixerUpper. This picture is from our pilot in 2012 & the last scene in 2017. What a journey this has been! Check out my blog for an update from us & to see what’s on the horizon for us & @Magnolia. https://t.co/8DsQXJmQJa pic.twitter.com/C1BlHL5TJw — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) April 3, 2018

The final episode of the series aired on April 3 and saw Joanna express her gratitude over the wonderful five-years the show gave to her family.

“If you would have told me that I’d end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would’ve laughed,” she wrote on her blog at the time. “Like the entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us. With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along.”

Welcoming Crew

The Gaines grew by one in June after Chip and Joanna announced the birth of baby Crew in a sweet Instagram post.

“We couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

The parents have kept fans up on baby Crew’s life, constantly sharing sweet updates and adorable new shots of the baby on their social media platforms.

Business As Usual

With Fixer Upper wrapped and baby Crew keeping the Gaines parents on their toes, you’d think that Chip and Joanna would be slowing down in the business front.

On the contrary, the couple continues to renovate and build houses around Waco, operating vacation rentals, releasing issues of their magazine The Magnolia Journal, re-opened a discount shop for their original Magnolia store and even opened a new restaurant, Magnolia Table in Waco, according to E! News.

The family also recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of their company, Magnolia.

A New Story

Aside from a cookbook released at the same time as the opening of their restaurant, Joanna recently announced the upcoming release of her new book, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, expected to be released in November.

“My design book is finally on its way to the printer and we are officially DONE!” she captioned an Instagram gallery back in August. “I couldn’t have done it without this team. We’ve been working on this project for quite some time now and it’s hard to describe what I’m feeling tonight…Thankful. Relieved. Vulnerable. Giddy. Hopeful.”

Enjoying the Little Moments

As much as their empire continues to grow, the couple also has been showing fans the fun they are having enjoying their lives.

Chip revealed he ran his first marathon, which he said was a lifelong goal of his, and the family has shared their new memories on social media; including hot air balloon festivals, fishing trips and starry nights with the new baby.