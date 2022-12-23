Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Include Ryan Reynolds in Hilarious Holiday Celebrations

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, made sure to include pal Ryan Reynolds in their holiday celebrations. Jackman, 54, shared a video to Instagram Thursday featuring himself and Furness, 67, dancing to Bruno Mars' "Finesse" in front of their Christmas tree, but fans were quick to notice that the camera quickly pans to reveal a cardboard cutout of Reynolds.

The Deadpool star, 46, can be seen posing in a promotional advertisement for his new Christmas movie alongside Will Ferrell, Spirited. Jackman didn't acknowledge the cutout's placement in his caption, simply writing, "Deb & I are dancing into the holidays! Thank you to Mishay and Pedro for the steps and patience."

The hilarious cameo is just the latest bit in the long-running friendly back-and-forth Jackman and Reynolds have had since starring together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. "It's gone back so long now ... God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started," Jackman told The Daily Beast of his and Reynold's feud in an April 2020 interview. "I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I'm watching, and we started ribbing each other that way."

The two are currently set to co-star in the upcoming third Deadpool movie, which they announced in September. Reynolds stressed at the time that Wolverine's appearance in the third Deadpool movie wouldn't negate the character's fate in Logan. "Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that," he said on social media at the time.

Jackman recently said on SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the ending of Logan, which he thought was the perfect ending for his beloved character. "It's all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines," Jackman said of his return. "Now we can go back because, you know, it's science. So, I don't have to screw with the 'Logan' timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too."